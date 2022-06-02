Automata Network (ATA) Reaches Market Cap of $27.15 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $27.15 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,593% against the dollar and now trades at $9,572.28 or 0.32057064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00433450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

