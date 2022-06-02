Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Decreased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,148 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 2.5% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.20% of Autodesk worth $126,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,224,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Autodesk stock traded up $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $211.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.