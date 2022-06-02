Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $207.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

