Auto (AUTO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.26 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $215.27 or 0.00721574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. Auto has a market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,835.26 or 1.00006099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

