AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

NYSE T opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

