Atomic Wallet Coin Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $3,675.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.25 or 0.00977486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 782.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,305.60 or 0.99995393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005890 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.