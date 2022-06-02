Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $39.69

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $38.16. Atlanticus shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 349 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATLC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $550.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 21.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlanticus by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 575.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

