AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

