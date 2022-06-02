Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 72,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,146,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Astra Space alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $697.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $179,793,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Astra Space by 198.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,422,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,252,000 after buying an additional 11,585,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astra Space by 148.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,995,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Astra Space by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 247,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,047,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.