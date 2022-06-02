Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $202.04 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,567,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,039,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.55. 1,626,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,833,034. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.