Arqma Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $148,880.30 and approximately $340.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,833.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.40 or 0.06121986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00211613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.38 or 0.00664952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.72 or 0.00622521 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00073656 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004427 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.