Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 8.4%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 7,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 210,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.
About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
