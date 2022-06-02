Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 8.4%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 7,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 210,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

