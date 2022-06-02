ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.79 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ARMOR has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $35,631.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 854.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,977.25 or 0.92429905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 684.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00429995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00032599 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

