ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Shares Down 1.4%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.89. 119,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 237,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 1,544.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 3,246.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter.

