Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.20 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of AMBP opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $12,552,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $3,877,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,561,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,436,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

