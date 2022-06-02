Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.95. Arconic has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Arconic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,684,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

