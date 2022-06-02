Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 12.4%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.80. 67,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,141,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several research firms have commented on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $37,853,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 1,660,276 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

