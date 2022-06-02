Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.23% of Applied Materials worth $317,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $115.37. 162,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,185,859. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

