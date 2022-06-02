AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,540,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 14,140,000 shares. Currently, 26.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Willis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

