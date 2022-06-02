Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Gena L. Ashe Sells 5,680 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $66.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after buying an additional 208,373 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 74,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

