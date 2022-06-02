Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $576.66

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 576.66 ($7.30) and traded as low as GBX 555 ($7.02). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 555 ($7.02), with a volume of 1,314 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 543 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 576.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of £132.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Matthew Robinson acquired 3,825 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £19,966.50 ($25,261.26).

Anpario Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

