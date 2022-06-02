ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $269,302.50

ANON (ANON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. ANON has a market capitalization of $269,302.50 and $106.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 804.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.37 or 0.92669747 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 667.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,311.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005891 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.