ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,627. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

