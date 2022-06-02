Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Inventiva (IVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Inventiva (NYSE: IVA) recently:

5/31/2022 – Inventiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

5/27/2022 – Inventiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

5/20/2022 – Inventiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

5/17/2022 – Inventiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

NYSE IVA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 2,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617. Inventiva S.A. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Get Inventiva SA alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Inventiva by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Inventiva by 408.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Inventiva by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.