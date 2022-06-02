Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price at $138.38

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.38.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,722,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 483,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,033. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

