Analysts Set Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Target Price at $132.71

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Nova alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Nova by 6.9% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,024,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,563,000 after acquiring an additional 66,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Nova by 46.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after buying an additional 155,759 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,845. Nova has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $115.83.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Nova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.