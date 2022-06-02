Analysts Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $444.40

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $444.40.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,763,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.
About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
