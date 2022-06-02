Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price at $42.83

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $37.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

