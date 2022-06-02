Analysts Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Target Price at $17.33

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVLU. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.