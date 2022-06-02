Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $320.41

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.41.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $298,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 160.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,869,000 after purchasing an additional 183,918 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $229,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $10.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.21. 2,099,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,578. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

