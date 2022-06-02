Analysts Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 567

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 567 ($7.17).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.34) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.24) to GBX 770 ($9.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

GLEN stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 523.70 ($6.63). The stock had a trading volume of 20,315,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,442,004. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 289.65 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 540.20 ($6.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 438.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market cap of £68.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

