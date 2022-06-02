Analysts Set Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) PT at $300.00

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FEEXF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 340 ($4.30) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of FEEXF stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.