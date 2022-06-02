Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intertek Group (ITRK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intertek Group (LON: ITRK):

5/27/2022 – Intertek Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,650 ($58.83) price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Intertek Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,400 ($80.97) to GBX 6,000 ($75.91). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Intertek Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,640 ($71.36) price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Intertek Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($69.59) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Intertek Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/14/2022 – Intertek Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($82.24) price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Intertek Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ITRK traded down GBX 77 ($0.97) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,558 ($57.67). 318,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The company has a market cap of £7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,998.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,227.16. Intertek Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,529 ($57.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,824 ($73.68).

Get Intertek Group plc alerts:

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($65.19), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($490,656.35).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.