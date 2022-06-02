Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,174,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,937 shares of company stock worth $10,296,283. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 48.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $129.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.89. Qualys has a 52 week low of $97.01 and a 52 week high of $150.10.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

