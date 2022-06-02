Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.40 Million

Analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will report $667.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $651.90 million to $682.89 million. Kirby reported sales of $559.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Kirby stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.10. 10,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. Kirby has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $75.08.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $35,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,857 shares of company stock worth $562,955 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kirby by 18,106.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after buying an additional 1,143,032 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after purchasing an additional 853,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 855.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453,721 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

