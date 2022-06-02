Analysts Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $988.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to post $988.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $990.00 million and the lowest is $986.80 million. H&R Block posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 21.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. 1,972,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

