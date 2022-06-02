Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. CarMax reported earnings of $2.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CarMax by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after acquiring an additional 40,938 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.