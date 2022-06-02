Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Post $1.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. Standex International posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. William Blair raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Standex International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.36. 37,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

