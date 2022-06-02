Analysts Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,417,790 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.96. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.