Analysts Anticipate Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Full House Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Full House Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Full House Resorts.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLL shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLL opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.95. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

About Full House Resorts (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Full House Resorts (FLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.