Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Takes $35.80 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,799,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.2% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,231,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $375.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

