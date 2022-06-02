Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 8,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 703,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

