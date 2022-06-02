AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.85-11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.80-$11.05 EPS.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $147.62. 24,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.29.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,120,000 after acquiring an additional 188,111 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,991,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

