American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.
Shares of AMSC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 388,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,927. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.
About American Superconductor (Get Rating)
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.