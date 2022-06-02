American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 388,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,927. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

