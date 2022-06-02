American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Position Increased by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 317,075 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 13.8% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $46,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,465. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

