American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 456.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,776 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $168.48. 69,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day moving average is $174.36. The company has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

