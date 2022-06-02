Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

AMED opened at $115.52 on Thursday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $109.53 and a 52-week high of $276.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.19.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.