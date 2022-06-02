Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,460,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 51,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 192,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,131,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock worth $11,616,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

