AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DIT opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.93. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

