AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $38.59

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.59, but opened at $37.71. AMC Networks shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.95.
In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 18.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.