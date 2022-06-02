AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $38.59

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.59, but opened at $37.71. AMC Networks shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.95.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 18.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

